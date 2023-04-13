French unions rally supporters to the streets ahead of ruling on Macron reforms

France faced a new day of street protests on Thursday over President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to make people work longer for their pension, as striking workers disrupted garbage collection in Paris and blocked river traffic on part of the Rhine river.

Trade unions urged a show of force on the streets a day before the Constitutional Council’s ruling on the legality of the bill that would raise the retirement age by two years to 64.

If the Council gives its approval, possibly with some caveats, the government will be entitled to promulgate the law, and will hope this will eventually put an end to protests, which have at times turned violent, and coalesced widespread anger against Macron.

In a 12th day of nationwide protests since strikes began in mid-January, demonstrators briefly blocked an access road to the Council with garbage bins, hanging a banner across the street reading “Constitutional Censorship.”

The industrial action has lost some steam and the protests have rallied thinner crowds in past weeks compared with the more-than 1 million-strong numbers seen earlier in the movement.

But unions remained defiant.