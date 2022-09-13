Fresh clashes break out between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Russian news agencies reported early Tuesday, in a resumption of decades-old hostilities linked to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan, which re-established full control over the territory in a six-week conflict in 2020, acknowledged casualties among its forces. Armenia made no mention of losses but said clashes persisted overnight.

The Armenian government said it would invoke a cooperation agreement with Russia and appeal to a Russia-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as the United Nations Security Council, Interfax reported.

Each side blamed the other for the outbreak in fighting.

“Several positions, shelters and reinforced points of the Azerbaijan armed forces ... came under intense shelling from weapons of various calibres, including mortars, by units of the Armenian army,” the agencies quoted a statement by Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry as saying.

“As a result, there are losses in personnel and damage to military infrastructure.”

Azerbaijani statements said Armenian forces had been engaged in intelligence activity on its border, moved weapons into the area and on Monday night had conducted mining operations.

It said its actions were “strictly local in nature aimed at military targets.”

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said: “Intensive shooting is continuing — started as a result of a large-scale provocation by the Azerbaijani side. Armenia’s armed forces have launched a proportionate response.”

In Washington, the United States expressed deep concern about reports of the attacksand called for an immediate end to hostilities.

“As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately.”

Conflict first broke out in the late 1980s when both sides were under Soviet rule and Armenian forces captured swaths of territory near Nagorno-Karabkah — long recognied internationally as Azerbaijan’s territory, but with a large Armenian population.

Azerbaijan regained those territories in the 2020 fighting, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce and thousands of residents returning to homes from which they had fled.

The leaders of both countries have since met several times to hammer out a treaty intended to establish a lasting peace.