BERLIN — German police say fugitive former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is being held on a European arrest warrant.

The Spanish government told The Associated Press it had received "official confirmation from German authorities of the arrest" of Puigdemont in response to the warrant issued by Spain's Supreme Court.

Police in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein said highway police arrested Puigdemont on Sunday morning near the A7 highway that leads into Germany.

Puigdemont faces up to 25 years in prison in Spain on charges of rebellion and sedition.

His lawyer, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, said Puigdemont was on his way back to Belgium where he has been staying since fleeing Spain following a failed bid by his regional government in October to declare independence from the country.

A Spanish Supreme Court judge reactivated an international arrest warrant for Puigdemont on Friday when he was visiting Finland.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for five other Catalan separatists.

Spain was plunged into its worst political crisis in three decades when Puigdemont's government flouted a court ban and held an ad-hoc referendum on independence for the northeastern region in October.

The Catalan parliament's subsequent declaration of independence received no international recognition and provoked a takeover by Spanish authorities that they say won't be lifted until a new government that respects the Constitution is in place.

Spain had originally asked for Puigdemont's extradition from Belgium after he moved to Brussels, but later withdrew the request until a judge concluded his investigation this week.