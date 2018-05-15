Breaking News Emails
Families were burying their dead Tuesday, a day after Israeli forces killed at least 58 Palestinians during protests in Gaza as the United States celebrated the opening of its new embassy in Jerusalem.
Tuesday is the 70th anniversary of what the Palestinians call the "nakba," or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of people were uprooted during Israel's creation in 1948. It was also due to be the culmination of seven weeks of demonstrations near the barrier between Gaza and Israel.
But Khaled Batsh, the head of the grass-roots organizing committee behind the protests, told The Associated Press that the "day of the catastrophe" would instead be set aside for funerals and a general strike.
A senior Hamas official said that while protests would continue, turnout would likely be low as Gaza residents were busy burying the dead.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have rallied in recent weeks near Israel's border fence.
The protest movement is demanding that Israel allow the millions of Palestinians whose families left or were forcibly removed from Israel at its founding in 1948 to return. Refugees and their descendants make up more than two-thirds of Gaza’s population.
A total of 107 people have been killed and around 12,300 others wounded since the protests began on March 30, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Israeli troops opened fire on protesters approaching the razor-wire fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel on Monday. The military accused militant group Hamas — which has ruled Gaza since it won elections in 2006 — of "leading a terrorist operation under the cover of masses of people." Israel said its forces were defending the border.
Monday's toll included a baby who died after inhaling tear gas, according to health officials in Gaza. They said more than 2,700 Palestinians were wounded, including 1,359 hurt by live ammunition.
The White House blamed Hamas for the deaths, but the United Nations agency in Gaza expressed “dismay” at “the excessive use of force” against demonstrators.
Doctors Without Borders compared the scale of the bloodshed with the 2014 war.
Marie-Elisabeth Ingres, the aid group's representative in the Palestinian territories, said: "It is unbearable to witness such a massive number of unarmed people being shot in such a short time ... This bloodbath is the continuation of the Israeli army’s policy during the last seven weeks: shooting with live ammunition at demonstrators, on the assumption that anyone approaching the separation fence is a legitimate target. Most of the wounded will be condemned to suffer lifelong injuries."
Hundreds of children, some as young as eight years old, have been shot by live ammunition since March 30, according to an analysis carried out by aid group Save the Children.
The Israeli military estimated a turnout of about 40,000 at Monday's protest, adding Tuesday that its aircraft struck 11 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, while tanks targeted another two Hamas posts. It said that Palestinian protesters used 10 explosive devices and firebombs against troops and that shots were fired at soldiers positioned along the barrier.
Israel built the 40-mile fence for security reasons in 1994. Israeli officials are eager to prevent a breach massive breach of the barrier and potential attacks in communities on the other side. They have warned Palestinians to keep well away.
Monday's protest coincided with moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — reflecting the Trump administration's recognition of that city as the capital of Israel. The decision breaks with decades of U.S. policy and distances Washington from its allies. Palestinians also consider Jerusalem their capital.
Marchers say they have continued to turn out for the weekly demonstrations because they have so little to lose. More than a decade under Israeli and then Egyptian blockades has left the enclave's 2 million people, particularly its youth, largely jobless and hopeless.
In Gaza, fresh water is unsanitary and the seas are polluted with raw sewage. Power lasts as little as four hours a day while medical care and education are abysmal.
Peace seems increasingly far off and, for most Gazans, gaining permission to leave is impossible without solid education or job opportunities abroad.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, urged the international community to condemn what he said were "massacres" carried out by Israeli troops in Gaza.
Ismail Radwan, a senior Hamas figure, said the mass border protests would continue "until the rights of the Palestinian people are achieved."