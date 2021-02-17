'Games of Thrones' couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome baby

House Stark is now House Stork after "Game of Thrones" actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington welcomed their first child together.

Harington's representative confirmed to NBC News that the couple welcomed a baby boy and said they are 'very very happy!'

The former co-stars met on set of HBO's hit fantasy series in 2011 and got married in Scotland in 2018.

Now fast-forward to 2021, the two welcomed their baby boy after first confirming their pregnancy last fall to UK's Make Magazine.

In the black and white photo featured in the magazine, Leslie is seen wearing a Stella McCartney floor-length dress as she poses to show off her then baby bump.

The couple welcomed their new child after spending the Covid lockdowns in the countryside of England.

"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It’s so peaceful," Leslie told Make.