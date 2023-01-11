IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jan. 11, 2023, 7:41 AM UTC
Several hurt in Paris station attack

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet that the individual responsible had been “neutralized” by police forces.
The man was arrested by police at the station, which serves as a hub for trains to London and northern Europe, after they opened fire and wounded him, said a police source, who asked not to be named.
French police stand guard in a hall of Paris' Gare du Nord train station, after several people were lightly wounded by a man wielding a knife on Wednesday. Julien de Rosa / AFP - Getty Images
By Reuters

An individual injured several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet.

He added that the individual had been “neutralized” by police forces.

French media earlier reported that a man had injured several people with a knife in Gare du Nord.

NBC News has not verified the reports of a stabbing.

The station is one of the busiest in Europe and a major link between Paris, London and the north of Europe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reuters