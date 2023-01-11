An individual injured several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet.

He added that the individual had been “neutralized” by police forces.

French media earlier reported that a man had injured several people with a knife in Gare du Nord.

NBC News has not verified the reports of a stabbing.

The station is one of the busiest in Europe and a major link between Paris, London and the north of Europe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.