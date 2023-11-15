Gaza struggles to bury and grieve the dead as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

It has been four weeks since rescuers pulled 2-year old Hamza Malaka from the rubble of his family home in Gaza City.

Four weeks since a stranger in the hospital rhythmically recited the Quran for this toddler who had just become the latest member of the fastest growing club in this Palestinian enclave: a wounded child with no surviving family.

And though it has been more than four weeks, some of his 26 family members killed that day still lie beneath their family home, and not yet beneath the ground — a violation of the way this predominantly Muslim community would usually lay their loved ones to rest, but a growing reality across Gaza.

“They’re still trying to get the bodies out of those buildings,” said Mohammad Malaka, a relative, who lives in San Diego and remains unsure of the total count buried because he said the search is still going on for some of the bodies.

“Imagine how horrific it is,” he told NBC News in a Zoom interview. “They’re gone but you have to wait for days to get those resources to get them out and to give them a proper burial.”

In the wake of the Hamas terror attack, the Israeli military’s deadly bombardment of the Gaza Strip has piled up not just bodies, but also indignities.

In this densely populated and impoverished Palestinian territory — where families have long been forced to become accustomed to loss and laying the dead to rest is often a communal occasion — the war has overturned lives and robbed the dead of traditional funeral rites.

