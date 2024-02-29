As Gaza death toll tops 30,000, is Israel on the path to victory or quagmire?

As for the massive network of tunnels under Gaza where Hamas moves its fighters, equipment and hostages, Goldfuss said Israeli forces have seized the main arteries. “We are in the most important tunnels,” he said. “We are maneuvering in the most important tunnels.”

A senior Biden administration official agreed that Hamas’ leadership, infrastructure and weapons storage sites have been hit hard. The Israeli operation “has absolutely had an effect on their morale and their ability to continue to function,” the official said.

But as Israel prepares for what it says is a final push against Hamas in the southern city of Rafah, one U.S. official said Hamas is “degraded but still capable.”

Hamas’ top leaders are still alive, the group still holds more than 100 Israeli hostages, it continues to battle Israeli troops on the ground and — even based on Israel’s aggressive casualty estimates — has 18,000 fighters left. And the massive civilian death toll in Gaza, like the dozens killed Thursday by Israeli forces as they rushed aid trucks in search of food, keeps stoking global criticism of Israel.

The chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, meanwhile, told NBC News he was surprised to learn that only a “miniscule” portion of the Hamas tunnel network, which may stretch for 300 miles, has been cleared. “The amount of the tunnels that they’ve been actually fully able to clear, fully secure is tiny,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. “It’s stunningly small.”

Israel’s estimate that it has killed roughly 40% of Hamas’ fighters is significant but suggests there is still a substantial armed force on the ground, said the former head of U.S. Central Command, retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, who oversaw the U.S.-led war against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

“That’s not nothing,” he said. “But what that does tell you is there are a lot of fighters left.”

Although Israel’s military is “making progress,” he said there are indications “they still have got an awful long way to go, and it’s going to continue to be a difficult campaign.”

‘Total Victory’

Israel launched its offensive after Hamas militants swarmed over the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking roughly 240 hostages in the worst terror attack in the nation’s history.

Israeli leaders vowed to “destroy” Hamas to ensure it can never stage another similar attack, and to help create a new government for Gaza. But they never precisely defined the political and military goals for the campaign or the exact meaning of “destroy.”

It’s unclear exactly how much damage the Israel Defense Forces have inflicted on Hamas over the past four months, and NBC News could not independently verify the IDF’s claims about Hamas’ casualties. A Hamas official in Qatar recently told Reuters the group had lost 6,000 fighters, half the Israeli estimate.

Some security analysts say Hamas is now unable to access many of its tunnels and Israel will blow up the underground maze once the current military operation ends.