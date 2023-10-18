What we know about the Gaza hospital bombing

TEL AVIV — The United States has assessed that the deadly blast at a Gaza hospital Tuesday was most likely caused by a misfired rocket from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to two U.S. officials and a congressional staffer. The group has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S.

NBC News consulted four military and munitions experts. One agreed with the U.S. assessment, which was hinted at by President Joe Biden during his trip to Israel on Wednesday. Three agreed the blast wasn’t from Israel. The experts were shown parts of more than a dozen videos and pictures from the incident at al-Ahli Baptist Hospital and its aftermath that have been geolocated and analyzed by NBC News, with some saying the marks left by the projectile aren’t consistent with the weaponry Israel has recently used.

The analysis of the experts and U.S. officials will likely do little to staunch the anger felt across the Arab world, which gives credence to the version of events put forward by Palestinian officials and Hamas: that Israel hit the hospital and killed hundreds of civilians in a deliberate act.