Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in Rafah and hammer the crowded city

TEL AVIV — Israel’s military hailed the rescue of two hostages overnight in Rafah, while local officials said the raid killed dozens of people in the crowded, southern Gaza Strip city sheltering more than 1 million displaced people.

At least 67 people were killed in Israeli strikes, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra said. An NBC News crew that has been working on the ground in Gaza since the start of the war described the bombing in the area of Shaboura camp of Rafah as a strikingly violent and deadly assault.

The dramatic rescue of Fernando Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, came amid mounting international concerns over a planned Israeli ground assault on Rafah.

Israeli forces retrieved the two Israeli men taken captive during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in a “complex” overnight operation carried out "under fire in the heart of Rafah," Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.

A wounded boy is treated at the Kuwait Hospital in Rafah on Monday. NBC News

The operation included a "wave of strikes" to help "enable the force's disengagement" and strike Hamas operatives in the area, he said.

The strikes set off widespread panic, according to the NBC News crew, with crowds racing to take loved ones, including children, to the Kuwait Hospital.

The IDF had confirmed overnight that its forces conducted strikes in the area of Shaboura.

Asked to comment on the number of people Gazan health officials said had been killed in the raid, the IDF said Monday morning that it could not confirm statistics provided by Palestinian health authorities as it does not find those authorities "reliable."