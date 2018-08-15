Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

GENOA, Italy — Firefighters continued an around-the-clock search of the rubble in this northern Italian city Wednesday as questions were raised about what caused a bridge collapse that killed at least 39 people.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini warned that whoever was responsible would have to "pay dearly" after an 80-yard section of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa fell following a violent storm Tuesday.

Dozens of cars and three trucks plunged as much as 150 feet to the ground. Around 400 firefighters worked through the night, lifting big chunks of concrete to create spaces for rescue teams to check for survivors.

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said the government would inspect aging bridges and tunnels across the country with a view to launching a program of remedial works if required.

Corruption in the public sector has been highlighted as an issue in recent years.

A 2014 report by the European Commission warned that infrastructure projects were at the greatest risk of corruption and infiltration by organized crime as part of Italy's public procurement process.

Such corruption occurs most frequently at the stage when quality checks are carried out, according to experts.

Vehicles remained on the Morandi Bridge in Genoa on Wednesday. Luca Zennaro / AP

When the highway overpass was completed in 1967, it was considered innovative for its use of concrete around its cables.

However, traffic levels on it were higher than its designers had envisioned. One expert in such construction, Antonio Brencich at the University of Genoa, had previously called the bridge "a failure of engineering."