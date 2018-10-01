Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

ROME — George Clooney was injured Tuesday after his scooter was hit by a car on the Italian island of Sardinia, police and hospital officials said.

The 57-year-old actor was taken to a hospital in the city of Olbia, but his injuries were not serious and he was quickly discharged, a health official told NBC News.

Clooney was riding a scooter near Olbia at around 8:15 a.m. (2:15 a.m. ET) when a car cut across his path at a intersection and collided with him, Carabinieri Lt. Alberto Cicognani said.

An ambulance later took Clooney to the nearest hospital, according to Cicognani.

The Hollywood star was given an MRI scan. Cicognani added that Clooney was "not seriously injured."

Clooney is staying on the Italian island while he films a new TV series, "Catch 22," based on the classic 1961 novel by Joseph Heller.