The news Wednesday that a far-right group had plotted to overthrow the German government in a coup surprised many around the world who thought the country had largely done away with its extremist right wing.

But experts in Germany and elsewhere who had been tracking groups inspired by paranoid conspiracy theories and emboldened by the wider movement against pandemic measures said it was only a matter of time before something like this happened.

So what is known about the group that was the subject of one of the biggest counterterror operations in German’s history, featuring more than 3,000 police officers and special forces?

Who are the plotters?

The plotters, 25 of whom were arrested during the operation, are part of an extremist terrorist organization that harbors a mixture of conspiracy theory-driven beliefs. Its members include a serving special forces officer and an eccentric aristocrat who holds and still uses a historic royal title.

The group, which has not been named by officials, was founded no later than November 2021 and was in the process of planning an armed insurrection in order to install its own government, German prosecutors said.

The group is closely associated with the extremist Reichsbürger movement — literally meaning “citizens of the Reich,” or kingdom — which rejects the legitimacy of the German state.

Miro Dittrich, an expert at CeMAS, a German group that monitors right-wing extremism, said this was not the first far-right group to have plotted a coup d’etat in recent years.

“Today’s group, however, was larger, further along in the planning and better connected with people trained in the [use of] weapons,” he said.

A suspect is escorted from a helicopter by police officers in Karlsruhe, Germany on Wednesday. Michael Probst / AP

The country’s domestic intelligence agency, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, began tracking Reichsbürger members in 2016 after one of them shot dead a police officer who had been sent to confiscate his guns.

The agency now estimates there are around 21,000 active Reichsburger members in Germany, with around 5% of those classified as far-right.

Who is Heinrich XIII?

One of the group’s main leaders is Heinrich XIII Prince Reusthe, holder of a royal title that lapsed with the abdication of Kaiser Wilhelm II and the creation of the modern German state in 1918. The 71-year-old was photographed Wednesday in handcuffs, being led away from a property by police.

Carsten Koschmiede, from the Free University of Berlin, said the movement has gained support from mainstream society.

“Even if Reich citizens or conspiracy ideologues seem like crazy people, many of those arrested come from the middle of society, have normal jobs, friends and so on,” he said.

What unites them, he added, was a “belief that the Germans are being oppressed by a powerful foreign power,” or that the German state is assisting in this oppression, therefore justifying an armed insurrection.