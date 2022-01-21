At least 17 killed and dozens injured in Ghana mining truck crash

At least 17 people were killed and scores injured when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine in western Ghana collided with a motorcycle, setting off an explosion that flattened a rural community, the government said on Friday.

As rescuers combed the site for survivors, videos posted on local media showed hundreds of buildings reduced to piles of wood, rubble and twisted metal, and dead bodies crumpled on the ground surrounded by debris.

A photo shared by a local politician showed a yawning crater at the epicentre of the blast, onlookers peering down from its rim.

Seji Saji Amedonu, deputy director general of the National Disaster Management Organisation said around 500 buildings were destroyed and that rescue efforts were still under way.

The blast occurred on Thursday in Apiate, a settlement between the towns of Bogoso and Bawdie, when a motorcycle fell under a truck owned by a company called Maxam that was transporting explosives to the Chirano gold mine, run by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corporation, police said.