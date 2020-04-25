Global coronavirus death toll nears 200,000, as world leaders commit to finding vaccine

The global coronavirus death toll looks set to surpass 200,000, according to John Hopkins University data.
The grim total could be reached Saturday, a day after presidents and prime ministers agreed to work together to develop new vaccines, tests and treatments at virtual meeting with both the World Health Organization (WHO) and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
"We will only halt COVID-19 through solidarity," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "Countries, health partners, manufacturers, and the private sector must act together and ensure that the fruits of science and research can benefit everybody."
As the U.S. coronavirus death tollsurpassed 51,000 people, according to an NBC News tally, President Donald Trump took no questions at his White House briefing on Friday, after widespread mockery for floating the idea that light, heat and disinfectants could be used to treat coronavirus patients.
The idea was widely derided. Doctors called the idea dangerous and irresponsible, while state and local government agencies and disinfectant manufacturers warned the products should not be ingested or injected.
Trump had earlier claimed that his suggestions had been made "sarcastically" as he signed a $484 billion coronavirus aid package bill.
Elsewhere, anti-lockdown protests also continued to rumble across several states. Thousands of demonstrators assembling in Wisconsin's state Capitol on Friday. Many expressed loud opposition to an extended stay-at-home order put in place by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Elsewhere, pockets of hope started to emerge in several countries.
China recorded 10 straight days without any new deaths reported on Friday, its National Health Commission said.
Nearby South Korea too marked no deaths from COVID-19 for the last three days, while recording fewer than 30 new cases over the past two weeks, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Meanwhile in war-torn Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition on Friday said it was extending a unilateral ceasefire by one month to support efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
As many Muslims around the world begin the fasting month of Ramadan this weekend, governments are contending with how to limit large gatherings and communal prayers to stem the spread of the virus.