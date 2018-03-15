MOSCOW — More than three tons of gold fell from the sky in Russia on Thursday.

The hatch of a plane opened as it took off from an airport in Yakutsk in eastern Siberia scattering its cargo.

The Nimbus Airlines AN-12 was carrying about nine tons of gold and other precious metals, according to local media.

Precious metals littered the runway of a Siberian airport on Thursday. YakutiaMedia via AFP - Getty Images

The Siberian Times reported that the value of "gold, platinum and diamonds" aboard the aircraft totaled $368 million.

A total of 172 gold bars weighing 3.4 tons were later recovered from the area, an Interior Ministry official told the Tass news agency.

The plane landed at an airfield about seven miles from where it took off.

An investigation was launched into the incident. No injuries were reported.