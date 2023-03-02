A once-hidden corridor has been identified inside the Great Pyramid of Giza, after a yearslong project using modern technology to reveal the secrets inside the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World that is still standing.
An international research team used an imaging method based on cosmic rays to analyze a cavity behind the pyramid's north face that was first discovered in 2016. Their findings were announced at a news conference with Egyptian officials held outside the 456 feet tall pyramid on Thursday.
The passage-like space measures about 2 meters wide and 9 meters in length, officials said, adding that the corridor was likely designed to help relieve the weight of the vast structure, which was built as royal burial chambers around 2560 BC.
"We will continue working and searching using technology and advanced scientific methods which are safe, to uncover the secrets of ancient Egypt,” said Ahmed Issa, the country's tourism and antiquities minister, at the news conference early Thursday.
The pyramid — also known as Khufu’s Pyramid — was built on the Giza plateau on the outskirts of Cairo by pharaoh Khufu, a 4th Dynasty pharaoh who reigned from 2509 to 2483 B.C.
But parts of the history and structure of the 4,500-year-old pyramid have remained shrouded in mystery.
The latest discovery is part of the international “ScanPyramids” project launched in Oct. 2015 by Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities, which seeks to peer inside the massive structures without using invasive drilling methods.
Instead, scientists used “non-invasive and non-destructive surveying techniques” called muons radiography, developed in Japan by Nagoya University and the High Energy Accelerator Research Organization.
Among several thermal anomalies discovered in Nov. 2015, significant anomalies were detected the following year on the Northern Face of the Great Pyramid, where four upside down v-shaped chevrons were seen overhanging the descending corridor.
The technique tracks cosmic ray muon particles that bombard Earth at close to the speed of light and penetrate solid objects more effectively than X-rays, allowing scientists to accurately visualize the presence of unknown structures within.
In 2017, scientists using the same technique discovered what they said was the first major inner structure found in the pyramid since the 19th century, when they found a “void” or “cavity” called the Grand Gallery, one of a series of passageways and chambers.
In addition to the Grand Gallery, archaeologists previously found the king’s chamber, roughly in the center of the pyramid, and a smaller queen’s chamber nearby.