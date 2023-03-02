A once-hidden corridor has been identified inside the Great Pyramid of Giza, after a yearslong project using modern technology to reveal the secrets inside the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World that is still standing.

An international research team used an imaging method based on cosmic rays to analyze a cavity behind the pyramid's north face that was first discovered in 2016. Their findings were announced at a news conference with Egyptian officials held outside the 456 feet tall pyramid on Thursday.

The passage-like space measures about 2 meters wide and 9 meters in length, officials said, adding that the corridor was likely designed to help relieve the weight of the vast structure, which was built as royal burial chambers around 2560 BC.

"We will continue working and searching using technology and advanced scientific methods which are safe, to uncover the secrets of ancient Egypt,” said Ahmed Issa, the country's tourism and antiquities minister, at the news conference early Thursday.