Greek president calls for investigation of wiretapping scandal

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou called on Tuesday for an investigation into the tapping of a political leader’s phone by the intelligence service (EYP).

The scandal broke last week amid growing concern in the European Union about the use of spyware software and sparked uproar at home, with opposition parties labelling the revelations Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s personal Watergate.

In a statement, Sakellaropoulou said that protecting the right to privacy was “a fundamental condition of a democratic and liberal society” and that the respect of democracy transcends politics.

“It requires the immediate and full clarification of the wiretapping case,” she said.

The leader of Greece’s Socialist PASOK party and member of European Parliament, Nikos Androulakis, said on Friday he had learned that EYP was listening to his conversations last year.

Earlier that day, EYP’s chief and Mitsotakis’s chief of staff were sacked.