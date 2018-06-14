Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — A 24-story concrete tombstone dominates the skyline of suburban west London.

Grenfell Tower is the charred high-rise apartment block where Britain’s deadliest domestic fire since World War II claimed the lives of 72 men, women and children one year ago Thursday.

Until last month, when the building was finally covered by white sheeting, commuters on passing Tube subway trains could still see into it.

The scorched public-housing block is just one of the ways that residents, such as Rahel Sherlock, are forced to relive the disaster every day.

She has tried to forget the night that she walked out of her nearby apartment and saw Grenfell engulfed in flames.

As the fire rose higher and black smoke billowed into the night sky, she stood outside watching until 5:30 a.m. when she returned home and watched the news unfold on her television.

A subway train passes through a station near the burned-out shell of Grenfell Tower in May. Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP - Getty Images

“It’s like an unhealed wound, it’s sore and painful,” said Sherlock, who had four close friends living in the tower. “Every time I leave the house, I come back and have to face it again.”

The disaster is now the subject of a public inquiry into what started the fire, how it spread so quickly, and why so many people died. (A separate police investigation could result in criminal charges.)

The inquiry has already heard emotional stories from victims' families about the horrific events of June 14, 2017, as well as extracts from desperate calls to first responders and relatives.

Mohamed Amied Neda, 57, who lived on the top floor, is believed to have jumped from the building. His final recorded words were in a voicemail left for family members as the fire spread. “Goodbye, we are leaving this world now, goodbye. I hope I haven’t disappointed you. Goodbye to all,” he said.

Five-year-old Isaac Paulos died after his family followed the fire department's early advice to remain inside the building.