The top U.S. and NATO commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, escaped injury during a shooting incident Thursday, but a police chief was killed.

Kandahar is in southern Afghanistan. Google Maps

A burst of gunfire was heard in the compound of the governor of the southern Afghan province of Kandahar soon after a meeting attended by Miller, witnesses and Afghan officials said.

The police commander of Kandahar, General Abdul Razeq, was killed, an aide said.

A NATO spokesman said Miller was uninjured but two other American citizens were wounded, Reuters reported.

No further information was immediately available.