PESHAWAR, Pakistan — The top U.S. and NATO commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, escaped injury during a Taliban-claimed shooting Thursday, but two American troops were wounded.

The police chief of the southern province of Kandahar, General Abdul Raziq, was killed.

Gen. Abdul Raziq, police chief of Kandahar. JAWED TANVEER / AFP - Getty Images

A senior official said Raziq was shot in the back by one of the Kandahar governor’s own elite guards following a high-level security meeting at the governor’s compound.

Col. Knut Peters, a Resolute Support spokesman, said the shooter was reportedly dead.

"There was a situation at the Kandahar palace today," he said. "Initial reports indicate this was an Afghan-on-Afghan incident. Two Americans were wounded in the cross-fire and they have been medically evacuated.”

He Peters: “Gen. Miller is uninjured. We are being told the area is secure. Initial reports also say the attacker is dead. We don’t have any more details at this time.”

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousaf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for attack, telling NBC News that Gen. Miller had been one of the intended targets.

“Actually we planned this attack to kill [the] U.S. military commander and his team members,” he said.

Taliban also released a Pashto-language statement claiming responsibility.

Raziq, one of the country’s top police chiefs, had survived 29 previous attempts to kill him.

Said Jan Khakrezwal, the head of the Kandahar provincial council, said the governor, Raziq and and other officials were escorting the U.S. visitors to their plane when the gunfire began.

Mushtaq Yusufzai reported from Peshawar, Pakistan; Hans Nichols from Washington, D.C.; Ahmed Mengli from Kabul, Afghanistan; and Alastair Jamieson fom London.