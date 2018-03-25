French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb identified the suspect as Redouane Lakdim, a 26-year-old who he said acted alone.

"He was known for petty crimes," Collomb told reporters after an hours-long standoff. "We had monitored him and thought there was no radicalization."

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe called the incident "a terrorist act," and the Paris prosecutors' office said an anti-terrorism investigation had been opened.

Following a meeting at the interior ministry, French President Emmanuel Macron said investigators would determine how the weapon was obtained and how Lakdim appeared to be radicalized.

More than 240 people have been killed in France in attacks since 2015 by assailants who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State or were inspired by the group. ISIS claimed responsibility for Friday's attack but offered no details.

The killings began at 10:30 a.m. local time (5:30 a.m. ET), when police say Lakdim attacked two people and stole a car, leaving the passenger dead and the driver injured.

As he drove away, Lakdim came across four riot police officers who were out jogging. He fired at them, wounding one in the shoulder, before taking hostages in a nearby grocery store, where he killed two more people, police said.