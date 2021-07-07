Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack

Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his residence, the country’s embassy in Canada tweeted.

First Lady Martine Moïse was injured in the attack and was receiving medical treatment.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, during an attack on his residence by mercenaries," the embassy said in its tweet.

"Our thoughts go to the presidential family and all the nation."

In a statement, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph called the attack a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” according to the Associated Press, and said that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.