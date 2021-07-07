IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Haitian President assassinated in home by mercenaries, acting prime minister says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack

The country's first lady was injured in the attack on their residence.
Image: Jovenel Moise, Haiti's president, during an interview in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in an interview in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, on Jan. 29, 2018. Alejandro Cegarra / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Rachel Elbaum

Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his residence, the country’s embassy in Canada tweeted.

First Lady Martine Moïse was injured in the attack and was receiving medical treatment.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, during an attack on his residence by mercenaries," the embassy said in its tweet.

"Our thoughts go to the presidential family and all the nation."

In a statement, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph called the attack a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” according to the Associated Press, and said that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Rachel Elbaum

Rachel Elbaum is a London-based editor, producer and writer. 