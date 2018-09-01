Hamas claims cease-fire after new round of fighting with Israel

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Islamist group Hamas has reportedly said that a cease-fire has been reached to end the latest round of fighting with Israel.

Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV channel reported late Thursday local time that a cease-fire has taken hold "on the basis of mutual calm," according to The Associated Press. It said the deal was mediated by Egypt and other regional players.

A senior Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the deal would formally go into effect at midnight (5 p.m. Thursday ET), according to the AP. A person in Gaza said early Friday it was quiet there since midnight, with no apparent Israeli jets in the sky.

The announcement comes after a new round of strikes carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces, which said it targeted 150 military targets in response to 180 rocket launches from Gaza at Israeli territory. The Israeli military said that 30 launches were intercepted by that country’s “Iron Dome” defense system.

The newspaper Haaretz reported that 11 people were wounded in the town of Sderot after six rockets were fired from Gaza.

Four Palestinians, including an unborn child, were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza, according to Palestinian Health Ministry officials. One person, Ali Algandor, 30, was killed on Wednesday, and overnight a house was struck and a 22-year-old pregnant woman was killed along with her 1-year-old daughter, Palestinian Health Ministry officials said. The woman’s husband was injured and was said to be in critical condition.

Twelve Palestinians were lightly wounded in previous strikes, and another 18 were wounded when what Palestinians said was a cultural center was hit by an Israeli airstrike, Palestinian health ministry officials said. The IDF said the building was being used by Hamas for military purposes.

Israeli officials said that one woman was seriously injured in a rocket attack in Israel, and 20 other people have also been wounded, although some of those people were admitted for shock.