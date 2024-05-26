Sirens sound in Tel Aviv for the first time in months as Hamas fires rockets from Gaza

The Israeli military sounded sirens in Tel Aviv for the first time in months on Sunday, warning of possible incoming rockets after Hamas’ military wing announced it had launched a fresh attack on the capital.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced it was bombing the city with a large missile barrage in response to what it called the “Zionist massacres against civilians.”

An NBC News journalist witnessed at least one rocket be intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.