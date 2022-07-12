Sri Lanka’s worsening economic crisis erupted this week with the dramatic storming of the presidential palace, prompting the resignation of its president and prime minister and leaving the country’s future hanging in the balance.

Here’s how the country became mired in its worst economic, political and humanitarian crisis in over 70 years.

What is happening in Sri Lanka?

The island nation’s growing economic crisis reached a crossroads this week after both its president and prime minister agreed to resign after months of mass protests culminated in the storming of their residences and other government buildings.

Tens of thousands of protesters set the residence of the prime minister on fire and occupied the presidential palace on Saturday. Photos showed protesters swimming in the presidential pool and lying on the president’s bed.

A boy lifts an empty cylinder as he waits to buy gas at a distribution center in Colombo on Tuesday. Rafiq Maqbool / AP

Protests against the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa have rocked Colombo, the capital, since March, as people found it increasingly harder to buy basic necessities such as food and fuel.

Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe are the latest to resign amid the crisis, with almost all of the country's Cabinet resigning in early April, followed by the previous prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s brother, in early May.

Ten days of bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund ended without a deal at the end of June, but the international body has vowed to keep the negotiations going. Wickremesinghe last week declared that his country's economy had collapsed, telling the IMF he aimed to file a debt restructuring proposal by August.

Why are people protesting?

The economic crisis, Sri Lanka’s worst since it gained independence from British rule in 1948, has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis, with many in the country of almost 22 million struggling to secure even daily necessities, as dwindling supply and growing inflation has sent prices soaring.

Medicine has also been hard to find, and lengthy blackouts and long lines for fuel have plagued the country since April.

The United Nations in early June warned that Sri Lanka was facing a dire humanitarian crisis, with millions already in need of aid. More than three-quarters of the population had reduced their food intake due to the country’s severe food shortages, according to the agency.

The United Nations in Sri Lanka last month launched a bid to raise $47.2 million to assist the 1.7 million people most affected by the crisis. Around 5.7 million were in need of immediate life-saving assistance, the agency estimated.