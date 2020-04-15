Harry and Meghan donate over $100,000 from their royal wedding to coronavirus relief

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced Wednesday they are donating profits made from the broadcast of their royal wedding to a charity working to feed families during the coronavirus pandemic.
The couple is giving $112,000 to Feeding Britain, an organization working to alleviate hunger, after discussing the group's work with the Archbishop of Canterbury.
A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said Wednesday that they had "fond memories" of visiting the organization's market and seeing the compassion from its workers.
"The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to The Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during Covid-19," the spokesman said.
Harry and Meghan have plans to eventually launch a non-profit of their own under the name Archewell.
The couple ended their royal duties in March after coming to an agreement with Queen Elizabeth II in January to depart from their roles as senior members of the British royal family. Since the announcement, Harry and Meghan have largely stepped away from the spotlight.
The couple moved to Vancouver Island, off Canada's Pacific Coast, but reportedly left in March to move to Los Angeles where Meghan grew up.
It's unclear what exactly the couple will do going forward, but the Duchess — a successful actor before marrying Harry in 2018, when she was still just known as Meghan Markle — narrated the recently released Disney documentary, "Elephants."