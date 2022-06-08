Harvey Weinstein charged by U.K. police with 'indecent assault' against woman

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been charged with assaulting another woman in Britain, an independent investigator in the U.K. announced Wednesday.

Weinstein was hit with two counts of indecent assault stemming from an incident that allegedly happened in 1996 in London, Rosemary Ainslie, who heads the Crown Prosecution Service, said in a statement.

The 70-year-old was hit with the new charges “following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” Ainslie said.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The CPS is an independent agency that “prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organizations in England and Wales.”

Weinstein is currently being held in downtown Los Angeles at the Correctional Treatment Center, which is the medical unit within the Twin Towers jail, while he awaits trial on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault.

In 2020, a New York jury put the finishing touch on a landmark trial of the #MeToo era by convicting Weinstein of third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first degree against Mimi Haley, a former “Project Runway” production assistant.

But the jury found him not guilty on two counts of predatory sexual assault, which each carried a sentence of up to life in prison. He was also acquitted on a count of first-degree rape against Mann.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York. That conviction is being appealed, and a ruling on the appeal is expected within the next couple of months.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sexual encounters, his attorneys have said.