At 66 feet in length, the colossus isn’t the biggest or longest creature to have lived in the seas, since blue whales can grow to a gargantuan 100 feet long.

But the newly discovered sea mammal’s sheer bulk and its bone density means it was probably the heaviest and could have weighed between 94 tons (85 metric tons) and 375 tons (340 metric tons), the study said. The biggest blue whales ever observed weigh an estimated 200 tons (180 metric tons).

“The estimated skeletal mass of P. colossus exceeds that of any known mammal or aquatic vertebrate,” the journal article said, adding that this makes it “a contender for the title of heaviest animal on record.”

“The body mass of this ancient cetacean may have been ... almost twice that of the largest blue whales and more than three times that estimated for Argentinosaurus, one of the largest dinosaurs ever found,” said the study’s lead author Giovanni Bianucci, from the University of Pisa in Italy, in a press release.