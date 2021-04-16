Helen McCrory, 'Harry Potter' and 'Peaky Blinders' star, dies at 52

LONDON — British actress Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy in the final three "Harry Potter" movies and a number of other film and TV roles, has died, her husband Damian Lewis said Friday.

She was 52.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” wrote Lewis, who won both and Emmy and Golden Globe for his role as Marine Sergeant Nicholas Brody in the Showtime series “Homeland.”

“She died as she lived,” he added. “Fearlessly.”

McCrory and Lewis were married in 2007 and have a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and son Gulliver, born in 2007.

Helen McCrory with her husband Damian Lewis aftat Buckingham Palace in November 2017. Steve Parsons / AFP - Getty Images file

Born in London, McCrory, the eldest of three children, studied acting at the Drama Centre, a well-known school, where stars like Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Tom Hardy all trained.

She would go on to play a variety of stage, TV and film roles including Clair Dowar in the James Bond film "Skyfall" and Narcissa Malfoy, which she played in the final three “Harry Potter” movies. She won a string of awards in the process.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

Describing her as a “wonderful actor and a very dear friend,” the Wizarding World Twitter account, home to the Harry Potter franchise, tweeted that it was “deeply saddened” by her death, adding that she had played the role with “such depth and brilliance.”

However, McCrory was probably best known in the U.K. for her role in the BBC series “Peaky Blinders,” which saw her play Polly Gray, the matriarch of the Shelby Family — a fictional crime gang based in the city of Birmingham in the aftermath of World War I.