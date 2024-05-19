Helicopter carrying Iran’s president suffers a ‘hard landing,’ state TV says without further details

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A helicopter with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on board suffered a "hard landing" on Sunday, state media reported, with weather conditions complicating rescue efforts.

While Raisi's condition is unclear, state news agency IRNA said Raisi was traveling to Iran's East Azerbaijan province, in the northwest of the contry, some 375 miles away from the capital of Tehran, where he was inaugurating a dam.

Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, was also traveling in the helicopter, along with East Azerbaijan's governor, Malik Rahmati, it said.

Their condition remains unknown.

At least 16 rescue teams have been deployed, but harsh weather conditions and heavy fog were making it difficult for them to reach the site, state media added.

While Iran flies a range of helicopters, international sanctions have made it difficult for Tehran to obtain the required parts for them. Most of the helicopters operated by the military date back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Raisi, 63, is himself under sanctions by the U.S. over his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 at the end of the bloody Iran-Iraq war.

He was re-elected in 2021, during an election that saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic's history. A hard-liner, Raisi formerly led the country's judiciary and is viewed as a protégé of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Under Raisi, Iran now enriches uranium at nearly weapons-grade levels and hampers international inspections. Iran has armed Russia in its war on Ukraine, as well as launched a massive drone-and-missile attack on Israel amid its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It also has continued arming proxy groups in the Middle East including Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.