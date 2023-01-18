IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
BREAKING NEWS
Updated 4 minutes ago
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Helicopter crash outside Kyiv kills at least 18 people, including Ukraine's interior minister

The helicopter crashed in Brovary, a suburb about 15 miles northeast of the capital, the head of Ukraine's national police said in a statement. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
The scene where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kyiv, killing Sixteen people, including two children and Ukrainian interior minister Wednesday.
The scene where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kyiv on Wednesday. Sergei Supinsky / AFP - Getty Images
By Chantal Da Silva

At least 18 people were killed, including Ukraine's interior minister and three children, after a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside Kyiv on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in Brovary, a suburb about 15 miles northeast of the capital, Ihor Klymenko, head of the National Police of Ukraine, said in a statement.

The cause of the crash, which comes as the country's war with Russia approaches the 11-month mark, was not immediately clear.

Ukraine's interior minister, Denys Monastyrsky, and other officials were among those killed in the crash, Klymenko said.

Of those killed, at least 9 had been onboard the helicopter, Klymenko said.

At least 29 people, including 15 children, were being treated in hospitals, Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Kuleba said the helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in the kindergarten. At this point, everyone was evacuated," Kuleba said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Chantal Da Silva

Chantal Da Silva is a breaking news editor for NBC News Digital based in London. 

Artem Grudinin and Daryna Mayer contributed.