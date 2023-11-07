Iran-backed groups threaten to expand Gaza war as they step up attacks on Israel and U.S.

BEIRUT — Rockets launched from Lebanon reached deeper into Israeli territory Monday than any since the 2006 war, as the Hezbollah militant group’s second-in-command threatened to escalate cross-border attacks if Israel continues its deadly assault on the Gaza Strip.

The threats by Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general, in an exclusive interview with NBC News, came as Iranian-backed militant groups across the Middle East launched an unprecedented array of attacks against American targets.

“Hezbollah participates for the sake of lowering the pressure on Gaza,” said Qassem. He framed Israel as the aggressor, saying that these growing attacks were “a clear message that if you expand there will be serious consequences.”

Taken together, Hezbollah’s heightened rhetoric and the widening strikes by a group of Iran-backed proxies suggest that this “Axis of Resistance” is acting in harmony to ramp up pressure on the U.S. and Israel to check the latter's escalating assault on the Gaza Strip.

Follow live updates here

“Those in the Axis of Resistance have seen that the mastermind is America,” Qassem said. “So they strike America under the principle of sending a message to stop. Just as Israel should stop.”

He added: "How does America and the rest of the world have the right to stand on the side of Israel that kills civilians and children and destroys homes while we don’t have the right to support our people and our loved ones in Palestine and the region?"

NBC News' Matt Bradley speaking with Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s deputy secretary-general, in Beirut on Monday. Dean Taylor / NBC News

Despite the escalation, there is evident restraint on all sides — on the front outside Gaza, the fighting amounts to repeated harassment or tit-for-tat attacks rather than uncontrollable conflict.

But Hezbollah’s moves are still a dangerous gambit that have pushed the entire Middle East closer to a regionwide war than at any point since this latest crisis began a month ago with the surprise Hamas attack.

“There clearly is coordination between these groups,” said David Schenker, a fellow at the Washington Institute and the former head of Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S. State Department. “They’ve upped the ante. It’s not just Israel that is facing a second front.”

Iran-backed groups in Yemen announced Monday that they had “launched a batch of drones” at Israeli targets. Meanwhile, there were at least 10 more attacks against bases with Americans in Iraq and Syria over the weekend and Tuesday, according to three U.S. defense officials, bringing the total number to at least 38 since Oct. 17. Most of the attacks didn’t reach U.S. bases and caused no injuries or damage.

The onslaught comes days after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered a much-anticipated speech that stopped short of declaring all-out war on Israel while still pledging that his group — which is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and Israel and is by far Iran’s most powerful proxy — would retaliate in kind for Israel’s attacks on Gaza.