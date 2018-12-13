Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey — A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in Turkey's capital on Thursday, killing nine people and injuring 46 others, officials said.

The train was traveling from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya.

Parts of the overpass at Marsandiz station collapsed onto the train. Television footage showed emergency services working to rescue passengers from wrangled cars and debris.

Rescue teams were looking for more survivors, Ankara Gov. Vasip Sahin said.

"Our hope is that there are no other victims," he added.

The engine was checking the tracks at the station, Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan told reporters after inspecting the site.

The high-speed train was not scheduled to stop at Marsandiz.