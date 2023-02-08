HONG KONG — Sixteen pro-democracy figures are on trial in Hong Kong, in the largest prosecution to date under a national security law that critics say has all but eliminated dissent in the Chinese territory.

They are part of a larger group of 47 politicians and activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion over their roles in an unofficial primary election shortly after the law came into force in 2020. Thirty-one have pleaded guilty, leaving the remaining 16 to fight the charges in a trial that began Monday.

In a break with longstanding Hong Kong legal practice, 34 of the 47 have been held without bail for the past two years as the trial was repeatedly delayed.

Critics say the closely watched trial is symbolic of the Chinese government’s effort to stamp out political opposition since the 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, a former British colony that was promised a high degree of autonomy when it returned to Chinese rule.

“The trial embodies a dramatic decline of freedoms in Hong Kong and is quite shocking,” said Maya Wang, associate director in the Asia division at Human Rights Watch, with the national security law carrying sentences up to life imprisonment.

Here’s what to know:

Who are the people on trial?

All 47 people were arrested in pre-dawn raids in January 2021. They range in age from their 20s to their 60s, and include politicians, activists and academics. They represent a broad cross-section of the pro-democracy movement, Wang said, from “young rising political stars all the way to people who have been around for a very long time and persisted in promoting democracy in Hong Kong.”

The defendants include some of the most prominent names in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, including protest leader Joshua Wong, law professor Benny Tai and veteran activist Leung Kwok-hung, known as “Long Hair.”

Many are former members of the Legislative Council, Hong Kong’s partially elected legislature, where pro-democracy lawmakers resigned en masse in November 2020 after four of their colleagues were suspended. Others were elected members of local district councils, where pro-democracy figures have also been rooted out.

In addition to the national security trial, many of the defendants have been charged in multiple other cases stemming from the 2019 protests or banned memorials for victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, with some already serving prison sentences.