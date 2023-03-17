Mirror vows to bring 'Hong Kong pop' to the world

HONG KONG — Mirror, the most popular boy band in Hong Kong, is hoping to expand its global reach and promote Cantopop in the process with the release on Friday of its first English-language song.

The song, “Rumours,” an electronic dance music track about a potential relationship and the gossip surrounding it, is meant to reflect the maturation of the band’s 12 members, who formed through a local broadcaster’s reality talent show in 2018 and range in age from their 20s to early 30s.

“It’s very different from all of our previous singles, because it’s a kind of dark and also a sexy type of song,” member Anson Lo told NBC News in an interview this month.

The release of the song and an accompanying music video has also fired up some of the band’s local fans in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory that is home to more than 7 million people.

“We hope people in other places can know more about or be more interested in Hong Kong through Mirror,” said Annie Yuen, spokesperson for the AnsonLohonting International Fan Club.

Cantopop once dominated music in Asia but has lost ground in recent decades to other regional genres like Mandopop and, above all, K-pop. But Mirror members say they are not trying to compete.

“We never think in that way, like to beat other cultures,” said member Stanley Yau.

“Launching ‘Rumours’ is just like introducing ourselves, introducing Cantopop to the world,” he added.

But the band, which is planning a worldwide tour as early as next year, does anticipate some challenges in globalizing music in Cantonese, a Chinese dialect that is the most commonly spoken language in Hong Kong.

“In K-pop songs or English songs, those lyrics are very easy to understand, or quite simple or direct,” said member Edan Lui. “But for Cantopop, lyrics can be very deep and hard to understand. It’s difficult for people who don’t know Cantonese to understand those lyrics.”