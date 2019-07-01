Breaking News Emails
HONG KONG — Protesters clashed with police in Hong Kong again on Monday, on the anniversary of the city being handed over from British to Chinese rule.
The clashes flared outside a flag-raising ceremony marking 22 years since the then British colony was returned to Beijing.
This transfer was done on the understanding Hong Kong would have more relaxed administrative and economic laws than the Chinese mainland. Many people in the city worry these freedoms are being eroded.
Hong Kong protesters demand government backs downJune 21, 201901:02
On Monday morning, a group of demonstrators tried to advance down closed streets toward the venue where a flag-raising ceremony marking Hong Kong's handover was taking place.
The police responded by using pepper spray and riot shields to push back the crowds. At one point, a handful of protesters attempted to use a large metal cart and other objects to smash through the glass walls of the city's Legislative Council building.
The scuffles broke out ahead of the larger July 1 march that was set to kick off in the afternoon local time.
Although demonstrators join this annual demonstration for a number of reasons, this year it will likely have added meaning because of widespread public unrest over a proposed new law that's resulted in huge demonstrations this past month.
The Hong Kong government attempted to rush through the legislation that would allow suspected criminals to be extradited from the city to mainland China.
Officials said this was necessary to stop Hong Kong becoming a haven for fugitives. But the protesters worried it risked them being subjected to China's legal system, which rights groups say is rife with abuses.
In the end, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive and leader, apologized and said the bill was indefinitely suspended. However, many demonstrators want to scraped altogether, and for Lam to resign.
Veta Chan reported from Hong Kong, and Alexander Smith reported from London.