HONG KONG — A deluge not seen in more than a century brought this global hub to a soaking standstill on Friday.

Schools and offices were shut, traffic was disrupted with roads turned into muddy rivers and even the stock exchange was closed as record-breaking rainfall caused widespread flooding in Hong Kong and southern China.

At least two people were killed and more than 100 were injured, authorities said, after the dramatic downpour began to hit the city Thursday night local time (Thursday morning ET).

The Hong Kong Observatory said that 6.22 inches of rain had fallen in the hour from 11 p.m. Thursday (11 a.m. ET Thursday) to midnight, the highest recording since records began in 1884.

It also issued its highest "black" warning for the first time in two years, lasting for more than 15 hours from 11:05 p.m (11:05 a.m. ET) — the longest "black rainstorm" in the city’s history.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed flooded roads, subway stations inundated and people struggling in the fierce currents.