Hostage situation at a German train station ends with one in custody

MAINZ, Germany — A hostage situation at the main Cologne train station ended when a woman being held captive was freed and the attacker was taken into custody, according to German police.

Eyewitnesses said around 6:45 a.m. ET a man entered a pharmacy at Breslauer Platz, near the back side of the train station, where police said he took the woman hostage.

The situation ended after a couple hours when the attacker was taken in custody, a police spokeswoman told NBC News. Details on the hostage taker's identity were not released.

The woman who was taken hostage is being treated for what police said are minor injuries.

Authorities told NBC News that special forces were on site and police urged people to stay away from the area.

Police said "that at present time, police have no indication this is a terror-related incident".

Deutsche Bahn, who operates the railroad, tweeted trains in the station are delayed and the station is blocked.