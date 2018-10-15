Hostage situation at a German train station ends with one in custody

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MAINZ, Germany — A hostage situation at the main Cologne train station ended when a woman being held captive was freed and the attacker was taken into custody, according to German police.

The situation, which began at 6:45 a.m. ET, ended after a couple hours when the attacker was taken into custody, a police spokeswoman told NBC News. Details on the hostage taker's identity were not released.

Police said the attacker was "seriously injured" during his arrest and measures were being taken to revive him. Officers are still on the scene searching the premises to ensure there are no further threats and said in a tweet that people are to avoid the area.

The woman who was taken hostage is being treated for what police said are minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses said a man entered a pharmacy at Breslauer Platz, near the back side of the train station, and took the woman hostage. Details on what led to the hostage situation remain unclear, police said.

Authorities told NBC News that special forces were on site and police urged people to stay away from the area.

Police said "that at present time, police have no indication this is a terror-related incident."

Deutsche Bahn, who operates the railroad, tweeted trains in the station are delayed and the station is blocked.