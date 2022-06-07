More than 100 days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the anti-Moscow alliance may be confronting the limits of its unity.

French President Emmanuel Macron became the latest to draw fire for his suggestion that it would be unwise to “humiliate” Russian President Vladimir Putin with a resounding defeat, a prospect few expected to be grappling with when the Kremlin launched its war and inspired a terrifying clarity among the United States and its allies.

But — thanks in part to the success of its effort to rally behind Kyiv — the West is showing signs of growing divisions.

These fissures say as much about the psychological scars from a century of war on the continent as they do about the current conflict. They also speak to unanswered questions about how this war might end, as the fighting grinds toward its fourth month in a back-and-forth battle for eastern Ukraine.

On one side are France, Germany and Italy, who now appear to favor calling for negotiations and cease-fires rather than unconditional military support of Ukraine. They have either been accused of hesitancy over sending weapons or worrying too much about what might happen if Russia loses.

Some officials and experts say that by trying to play the role of honest brokers, these nations are giving false balance to a war with one clear aggressor — signaling to Putin that Western resolve is wavering.

On the other side are the Eastern Europeans, some of them ex-Soviet states, who along with the United Kingdom are ironclad in their at-all-costs approach to Ukrainian solidarity. Critics say this risks entrenching a forever war in Europe — and an escalation with nuclear-armed Moscow.

“So far we’ve done remarkably well, but I’m not optimistic about what happens next,” said John C. Kornblum, the American ambassador to Germany during the Clinton administration. “Putin has scared the West with his nuclear saber-rattling.”

That “so far” scorecard includes multiple rounds of sanctions, a European Union embargo against nearly all Russian oil, and Finland and Sweden set to join NATO.

But for many, cracks are showing.