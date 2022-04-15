Hungary's Orbán softens his rhetoric on Ukrainian refugees but offers little in official support

IROTA, Hungary — A week after Russia's invasion, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán traveled to the border town of Beregsurány to meet Ukrainian refugees.

“Hungary is a good friend of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. If they need any help, we are here and they can count on us,” Orbán said, speaking to reporters at a refugee aid center.

It was an unusual trip for the conservative nationalist leader. Orbán has earned a reputation for xenophobia and harshness toward refugees due to a wide range of actions he took in response to the 2015 Syrian refugee crisis — including building a 13-foot razor-wire fence along Hungary’s southern border with Serbia and deploying armed forces to kick out refugees he said were in the country illegally. And he frequently portrayed refugees as rapists and terrorists.

Now, Orbán has opened up Hungary’s borders to Ukrainian refugees and has backed down from his anti-immigrant rhetoric. But his hospitality has largely stopped there.

Aid workers say that since the war broke out, Orbán and his ruling Fidesz party have done little to provide assistance to the roughly 400,000 Ukrainians who have arrived in the country, leaving volunteers, nongovernmental organizations and local governments to piece together a support system for the refugees.

Everyday Hungarians are posting about spare rooms in their homes on Instagram. Well-connected professionals in Budapest are leveraging their networks to find available retail space to open new schools for Ukrainian students. Restaurant owners, still recovering from the economic impact of the Covid pandemic, are donating meals when they can. And absent clear information from the government, lawyers are traveling to the border to help refugees navigate Hungary’s obscure asylum application process.

“This is absolutely untenable,” said András Léderer, the advocacy officer for the refugee program at the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a human rights NGO. “I don’t see how it is sustainable to count on an endless number of average Hungarian citizens to take on unknown people into their homes and let them stay for the unforeseeable future.”

Jeroen van Drunen and his husband, Lennard de Klerk, are two residents of the remote countryside town of Irota who have done just that. They run vacation lodges and, when the war started, decided to register their spare rooms in the upstairs of their home on the website “icanhelp.host,” which connects people fleeing Ukraine with free accommodations.