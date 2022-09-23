Hurricane Fiona barrels towards Canada in rare weather event after hitting Bermuda with heavy rains

Hurricane Fiona hammered Bermuda with heavy rains early Friday as the now Category 3 storm marched toward northeastern Canada.

The center of the storm was passing northwest of Bermuda by Friday morning with maximum sustained winds nearing 125 mph, with higher gusts, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was downgraded from a Category 4 hurricane as it made its way past the island, it said.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said Fiona was expected to reach the waters of the Maritime province of Nova Scotia by Friday evening, with "heavy rainfall" and powerful "hurricane force winds" expected to hit Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec starting early Saturday.

“This storm is shaping up to be a severe event for Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec,” it said on its website in an update early Friday morning. “Numerous weather models are consistent in their prediction of what we call a deep hybrid low pressure system, possessing both tropical and intense winter storm properties, with very heavy rainfall and severe winds.”

Hurricanes in Canada are relatively rare, with storms typically losing their main source of energy as they hit colder waters.

However, Canada’s eastern coast has seen such storms before, including Hurricane Juan in 2003, which heavily affected parts of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island and resulted in multiple deaths, according to Canada’s hurricane center. The storm also caused widespread power outages, major tree damage and delivered record coastal water levels, it said.

The hurricane center said severe winds and rain would have "major impacts" for eastern Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, western Newfoundland, eastern Quebec and southeastern Labrador.

"There will also be large waves, especially for the Atlantic coasts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence," the hurricane center said. It also warned of high possibility of "storm surge," or an abnormal rise of water caused by a storm, in parts of Nova Scotia, western Newfoundland and the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The hurricane center also warned of the possibility of downed trees and power outages, noting that "most regions will experience hurricane force winds." It said construction sites could also be "particularly vulnerable" to the storm.

Fiona has left major devastation in its wake, including eight deaths suspected of being connected to the storm in Puerto Rico, one confirmed death in the Dominican Republic and another confirmed death in Guadeloupe.

In Puerto Rico, much of the population is still without power and access to clean drinking water as recovery efforts continue after homes were destroyed, trees downed and roads blocked by the hurricane.

As of early Friday, at least 928,000 customers were affected by power outages across Puerto Rico, according to online tracker PowerOutage.us.

Speaking at a Thursday briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials in New York, President Joe Biden said hundreds of FEMA and other federal officials were working on the ground to help assist in response efforts in Puerto Rico.

“We’re all in this together," the president said, as he expressed concern that many homes and businesses were still without power, as well as clean drinking water.

Biden also noted that Fiona's devastation came exactly five years after Hurricane Maria, the deadliest U.S. natural disaster in over 100 years, hit Puerto Rico.

"To the people of Puerto Rico who are still hurting from Hurricane Maria five years later," Biden said, "we are with you. We’re not going to walk away. We mean it."