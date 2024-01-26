What the court ruled

The court in the Dutch city of The Hague flatly rejected Israel’s request to toss out the case, giving an unflinching account of the war so far.

Meanwhile it gave the Israeli government six legally-binding orders to follow while the likely lengthy process plays out. Israel can easily ignore these imperatives — the ICJ has no real enforcement mechanism — although it has previously argued it is complying with all of these anyway.

Many of the measures were approved by an overwhelming majority of the judges, with an Israeli judge even voting in favor of two of the half dozen diktats imposed.

ICJ President Judge Joan E. Donoghue told Israel to “prevent the commission of all acts” of genocide by its forces, and “punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide” by politicians and other public figures. She said “urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance” must be allowed in Gaza. And she ordered Israel to “prevent the destruction” of evidence related to the case. Israel must also submit a report within one month detailing everything it’s doing to comply.

“The court considers that the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is at serious risk of deteriorating further before the court renders its final judgment,” Donoghue told the hearing, which was streamed online and eagerly anticipated around the world.

Presiding judge Joan Donoghue, center, spoke for around an hour on Friday to lay out the court's initial ruling. Patrick Post / AP

This is just the first stage of the case against Israel brought by South Africa, which says it is drawing on its own experiences under decades of apartheid which ensured white minority rule over the Black majority.

The case now promises to be a complex, yearslong legal battle. Today was about whether the court felt it had jurisdiction — it said yes — and its answer to South Africa’s request to impose emergency “provisional measures” — all of which it accepted except for an immediate cease-fire.

That does not mean it believes Israel is guilty of genocide; the bar in proving that a country has breached the Genocide Convention of 1948 is exceptionally high and has never been done before. The court’s rulings are legally binding and unappealable.

Israel could ignore the ruling as others have before, for example Russia’s flouting of an ICJ order in 2022 to halt its war in Ukraine. The U.S., its closest ally and backer, would likely veto any attempt to impose sanctions on Israel at the U.N. Security Council, although this could come at the cost of international goodwill and perhaps even economic sanctions by individual states.

The U.S. reiterated its stance that accusations of genocide are unfounded, but said Friday’s ruling was consistent with Washington’s own calls for Israel to minimize civilian harm, increase humanitarian assistance and address dehumanizing rhetoric.

The U.S. recognizes that the court plays a vital role in the peaceful settlement of disputes, a State Department spokesperson said, and “we will continue to monitor this proceeding as it moves forward.”