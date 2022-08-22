Police file terrorism charges against Pakistan’s former leader Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Police have filed terrorism charges against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, authorities said Monday, escalating political tensions in the country as the ousted premier holds mass rallies seeking to return to office.

The terrorism charges come over a speech Khan gave in Islamabad on Saturday in which he vowed to sue police officers and a female judge and alleged that a close aide had been tortured after his arrest.

Khan himself appeared to still be free and had not immediately addressed the police charge sheet being lodged against him. Khan’s political party — Tehreek-e-Insaf, now in the opposition — published online videos showing supporters surrounding his home to potentially stop police from reaching it.

A senior party leader, Shaukat Yousafzai, told NBC News that hundreds of policemen had gathered outside Khan's residence in Islamabad but not yet arrested him. He said thousands of party workers had arrived in the capital and many others were on the way to defend their leader.

“He is a law abiding citizen of the country and doesn’t want to violate the law but if the government wanted to arrest him under same charges of sedition, then it should also take action against all other politicians accused of sedition charges,” Yousafzai said.

Tehreek-e-Insaf warned that it will hold nationwide rallies if Khan is arrested.