India or Bharat? Invites fuel speculation that the country could change its name

NEW DELHI — A dinner invitation has rarely sparked such a buzz.

The streets of India’s capital were rife with speculation Wednesday that the government might be about to scrap the use of the country's English name — a dramatic new step in an effort to break with its colonial heritage and appeal to its hard-line Hindu nationalist base.

The rumors were fueled by a state-issued invite to a dinner reception for world leaders during next weekend’s G20 summit, which referred to the country’s head as the “President of Bharat” — the Hindi or Sanskrit version of the word "India."

“Better late than never,” Akash Tiwari, a private security officer in New Delhi, told NBC News of the rumored change. “It used to be Bharat before. The change is good,” he added.

But there was also vocal criticism, with opposition figures decrying what they said would be a cynical and self-defeating distortion of the country's identity.

India or Bharat?

For months ahead of the summit, visitors have been welcomed to the host's capital city with a bright logo that references the country's two official names, “Bharat” in Hindi or Sanskrit, and “India” in English.

The country's constitution references both names: India to be used for statements in English and Bharat to be used in Hindi. The country is also called Hindustan, which many right-wing Hindu groups have called for to be the official name.

Notably, all names have been in use long before the colonial era. The name India was derived centuries ago in connection to the Indus Valley, which lies in the northwest part of the country.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, his nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party government has been pushing to change colonial names across streets and venues of what it says are the remnants of a legacy of slavery.