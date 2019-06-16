Workers apply fiberglass to the resin frame of a boat at Regal Marine Industries in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Some U.S. manufacturers are feeling the impact of tariffs of up to 25 percent that the Trump administration has imposed on thousands of products imported from China, Europe, Mexico, Canada, India and Russia, and of retaliatory tariffs that countries have put on U.S. exports. Among the products the U.S. has targeted are aluminum, steel and goods made from those metals, vehicles and their components and computer parts.

John Raoux / AP