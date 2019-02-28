Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 28, 2019, 11:22 AM GMT / Updated Feb. 28, 2019, 11:31 AM GMT By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD — Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan will release the captured Indian pilot as a "peace gesture" toward India.

Khan made this announcement Thursday while addressing lawmakers in both chambers of parliament, convened to discuss the latest situation amid rising tensions with India over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Khan says he tried to reach his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Wednesday with a message that he wants to de-escalate tension.

Khan did not say how India responded to his initiative.

He also reiterated his offer for talks to New Delhi, saying this is the only way to solve all issues.

