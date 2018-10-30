Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Alex Johnson and Abigail Williams

A U.S. citizen has been killed in Cameroon, the State Department said Tuesday — the man's brother identified him as Charles Wesco, a missionary from Indiana.

"He loved the Lord. He loved people," Wesco's younger brother, Indiana state Rep. Tim Wesco, who represents parts of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties, told NBC affiliate WNDU of South Bend. "The Lord giveth. The Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the Lord."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement that he and his wife, Janet, "are thinking of Rep. Tim Wesco and his family as they grieve the death of his brother Charles."

"We ask that all Hoosiers join us in offering prayers and condolences to the Wesco family," he said.”

Robert Paladino, a spokesman for the State Department, confirmed that a U.S. citizen had been killed in Cameroon, but he said he had no further information.

Agence France-Presse, quoting an archdiocesan official in Cameroon, reported that a U.S. missionary was killed Tuesday when his vehicle was riddled with bullets in Bambui, a township in the northwestern part of the country.

Armed separatists in the region have called for a boycott of schools, contending that the French-language schools discriminate against English-speaking students.

