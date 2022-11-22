IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Death toll in Indonesia earthquake rises to at least 252

The greatest damage from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake on Monday afternoon was in Cianjur, a city south of Jakarta where 31 people are still missing. 
A villager carries his injured daughter following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on November 22, 2022.
A villager carries his injured daughter on Tuesday following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Cianjur, Indonesia.Aditya Aji / AFP - Getty Images
By Angie Ling and The Associated Press

The death toll from an earthquake on the Indonesian island of Java has risen to at least 252, officials said Tuesday, after rescuers recovered more bodies from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The greatest damage from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake on Monday afternoon was in Cianjur, a city south of Jakarta. Local officials announced the higher death toll in an Instagram post, up from 162 the night before. They said 31 people were still missing and hundreds had been injured.

Rescue efforts were aided on Tuesday by improvements in power supplies and phone communications and the arrival of heavy equipment to help move debris. Trucks from Jakarta also delivered food, tents, blankets and other supplies to people housed in temporary shelters.

Some people may remain trapped under the rubble, said Endra Atmawidjaja, the public works and housing spokesperson.

“We are racing against time to rescue people,” he said.

President Joko Widodo visited survivors in Cianjur on Tuesday, promising to rebuild infrastructure and provide up to 50 million rupiah ($3,180) to each resident whose house was damaged.

“On behalf of myself and on behalf of the government, I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims and their families,” he said.

Indonesia’s location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin, makes it prone to disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake in West Sumatra province killed at least 25 people in February, while an earthquake the same size killed more than 100 people last year in the province of West Sulawesi.

Villagers salvage items from damaged houses following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on November 22, 2022.
More than 2,800 homes were damaged in the earthquake, according to the Cianjur government’s Instagram post.

A man reacts as he inspects the damage caused by Monday's earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The earthquake has toppled buildings on Indonesia's densely populated main island, killing a number of people and injuring hundreds.
A man inspecting the damage a day after the earthquake. Thousands of people spent the night outdoors for fear of aftershocks.

Men prepare the body of a young earthquake victim for burial in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The earthquake has toppled buildings on Indonesia's densely populated main island, killing a number of people and injuring hundreds.
The body of a young earthquake victim being prepared for burial in Cianjur on Tuesday. Many of those who died were students taking after-school lessons at Islamic schools that collapsed, according to Ridwan Kamil, the governor of West Java province.

Residents react as they inspect houses damaged by Monday's earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The earthquake has toppled buildings on Indonesia's densely populated main island, killing a number of people and injuring hundreds.
Kamil said that more than 13,000 people whose homes were heavily damaged were taken to evacuation centers.

Residents inspect houses damaged by Monday's earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The earthquake has toppled buildings on Indonesia's densely populated main island, killing a number of people and injuring hundreds.
“Buildings were completely flattened,” said Dwi Sarmadi, who works for an Islamic educational foundation in a neighboring district.

Villagers carry an injured victim following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on November 22, 2022.
Villagers carry an injured victim on Tuesday. Hospitals were overwhelmed with patients, many of whom waited for treatment outside.

A villager carries the body of his dead son following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on November 22, 2022.
A villager carries the body of his dead son on Tuesday.

People salvage items from their damaged house following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing in Cianjur on November 22, 2022.
People trying to salvage belongings from their damaged house. The people of Cianjur, who are known for their piety, live mostly in towns of one- and two-story buildings and in smaller homes in the surrounding countryside.

Angie Ling
The Associated Press
Arata Yamamoto contributed.